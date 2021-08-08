Clean Yield Group Acquires Shares of 45 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 602.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,572,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $699.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $649.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.