Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

