Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

