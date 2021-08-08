Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

