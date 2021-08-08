CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.27 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

