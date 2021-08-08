CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.10 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

