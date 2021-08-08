CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.10 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
