Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 10.1% on Strong Earnings

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 5,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 551,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.