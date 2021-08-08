Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

