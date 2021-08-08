Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.