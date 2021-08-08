Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.