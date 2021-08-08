ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $14,035.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 47% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,076,714,223 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

