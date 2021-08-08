Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

