Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

