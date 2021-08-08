Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.75 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

