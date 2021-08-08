Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

