Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
