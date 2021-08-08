Comparing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 7.87 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -7.48 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 10,825.16 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -200.21% -36.24% -24.61% ImmunityBio N/A -216.43% -73.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellectis and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.76%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.57%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Cellectis beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

