Comparing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -7.99% -19.50% -4.63% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

This table compares Cooper-Standard and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.16 -$267.61 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 47.47 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cooper-Standard and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Volatility & Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Cooper-Standard on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

