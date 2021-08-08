Comparing Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.12 $870.70 million $2.32 51.56 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IHS Markit and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

IHS Markit currently has a consensus target price of $108.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.08%. Given IHS Markit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

