Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Porch Group and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 New Relic 1 8 3 0 2.17

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $74.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than New Relic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 24.49 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -9.81 New Relic $667.65 million 7.84 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -31.11

Porch Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78% New Relic -28.85% -39.09% -12.16%

Summary

Porch Group beats New Relic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. The company also provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. In addition, it offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. Further, the company provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

