CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €88.00 by Berenberg Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR COP opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.30.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.