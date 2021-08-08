Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $47.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

