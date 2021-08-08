CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.49

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 5344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

