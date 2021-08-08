Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

ED stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $75.52. 2,218,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

