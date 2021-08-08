Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.69. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

