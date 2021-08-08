Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

