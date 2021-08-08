Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,120.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,619.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,521.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,692.50.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

