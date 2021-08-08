CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $12.64 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $204,186.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00243311 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,640,646 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

