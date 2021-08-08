CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $8.94 million and $94,809.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00190358 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,640,646 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

