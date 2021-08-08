Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

