Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

