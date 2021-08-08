Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 6,031,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

