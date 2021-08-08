Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

