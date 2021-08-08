Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 194,204 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

