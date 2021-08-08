Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.