Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $37.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVET. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Covetrus stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

