Cowen Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $158.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $73,427,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $56,809,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

