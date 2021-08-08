Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

LHX opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

