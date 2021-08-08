Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.