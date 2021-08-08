Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

