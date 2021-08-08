Craig Hallum Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $101.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

