Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CRSR stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

