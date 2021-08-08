Credit Suisse Group Increases ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $66.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

