Credit Suisse Group Raises Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $28.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.