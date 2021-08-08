Credit Suisse Group Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $307.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $231.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,752,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

