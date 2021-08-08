Credit Suisse Group Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $89.87 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,044 shares of company stock worth $57,856,574. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

