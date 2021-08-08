Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.92.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.48 million and a P/E ratio of -29.08. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.