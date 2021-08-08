Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

