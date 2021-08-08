Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%.
Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.