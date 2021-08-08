Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 8,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

CRDA opened at GBX 8,724 ($113.98) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,569.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

