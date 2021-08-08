Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $7.50 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.50 or 0.00016880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00828236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00099345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,522 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

